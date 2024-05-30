Monterey Bay Earns A Point At Home Against Eastern Conference Leaders Charleston Battery

May 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (4-5-4, 16 points) earned a hard-fought point at home in a scoreless contest against the current Eastern Conference leaders Charleston Battery (8-1-3, 27 points) on Hospitality Night at Cardinale Stadium, presented by Coastal Roots Hospitality. Antony Siaha was credited with his third clean sheet of the season on the back of his season-high six save performance.

The visitors came dangerously close to the opening score of the match just six minutes in when Arturo Rodríguez attempted a shot from inside the box. Though the initial shot was saved by Antony Siaha, it was spilled back into play and right to the feet of another Charleston attacker. With the previous stop leaving the net all but empty, Nick Markanich fired off a second attempt only for it to be cleared off the line by Carlos Guzmán. Monterey Bay earned its first chance of the night a few minutes later with Alex Dixon driving into the left side of the box, but his shot was parried out for a corner at the near post. Charleston knocked on the door again in the 24th minute, but Siaha stonewalled the right-footed shot by Rodríguez. The home side saw a chance of its own in the 26th minute, but Dixon's ball across the six-yard box to Michael Gonzalez was knocked away by the goalkeeper before the forward could properly connect. Two minutes later, the ball bounced perfectly to Gonzalez in space on the right side of the box, but his shot was saved.

Then in the 32nd minute, Gonzalez managed to escape beyond the Charleston back line for yet another attempt on goal, but his shot was saved once again. Making things happen, Gonzalez made a move between two defenders to enter the box from the right side a minute later, but this time his attempt missed just wide of the near post. Charleston earned a corner in the 45th minute that resulted in a header on frame, but the ball was cleared off the line by Morey Doner with his chest to keep the match scoreless at the halftime break. The 70th minute of the match brought with it a chance for Monterey Bay with a whipped-in ball into the box towards Dixon, but his header missed wide of the left post. Monterey Bay earned a corner in the 82 minute, but it was cleared away by the visitors. In the 85th minute, Guzmán whipped a ball in towards a streaking Grant Robinson down the middle of the box, but the pass was just a bit too high and both sides ultimately took a point away from a 0-0 draw in Seaside.

Up Next

Monterey Bay remains at home for a matinee match this Sunday, June 2 against New Mexico United on Paws at the Pitch Night at Cardinale Stadium. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Golden Memorial Man of the Match

Antony Siaha is tonight's Golden Memorial Man of the Match for his clean sheet performance in tonight's scoreless draw. The Monterey Bay keeper was crucial in denying Charleston Battery's high-scoring offense from finding the back of the net, with his six saves setting a new season high.

Additional Notes

Forward Michael Gonzalez and midfielder Miguel Guerrero each earned the first start of their professional careers.

Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archiméde (knee), Chase Boone (knee), Simon Dawkins (knee), Jesse Maldonado (knee), Anthony Orendain (ankle), and Tristan Trager (ribs).

Information

Date: May 29, 2024

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Sunny and 59 degrees

Attendance: 3,423

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay F.C. 0 0 0

Charleston Battery 0 0 0

Lineups

Monterey Bay F.C. (4-1-4-1): Antony Siaha; Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Kai Greene, Morey Doner; Rafa Baca; Walmer Martínez (Chuy Enríquez, 78'), Miguel Guerrero (Adrian Rebollar, 55'), Mobi Fehr, Alex Dixon; Michael Gonzalez

Subs not used: Carlos Herrera, Alex Lara, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Jerry Ayon

Charleston Battery (4-4-2): Daniel Kuzemka; Mark Segbers, Leland Aarcher, Graham Smith, Nathan Dossantos; Aaron Molloy, Emilio Ycaza (Jackson Conway, 79'), Arturo Rodriguez (Robbie Crawford, 69'), Juan David Torres; MD Myers, Nicholas Markanich

Subs not used: Enzo Mori, Josh Drack, Juan Sebastian Palma, Diego Gutierrez, Jake LaCava

Stats Summary: MB / CHS

Shots: 12 / 15

Shots on Goal: 3 / 8

Saves: 6 / 3

Corner Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 8

Possession: 40.5% / 59.5%

Misconduct Summary

CHS: Nathan Dossantos (caution) 25'

MB: Grant Robinson (caution) 78'

MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 90+1'

Officials

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistant Referee: Stephen McGonangle

Assistant Referee: Matthew Schwartz

Fourth Official: Robert Vincze

