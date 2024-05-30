Preview: Rowdies at Sacramento

May 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The Tampa Bay Rowdies make their way to California this Saturday for a matchup with one of the top teams in Western Conference, Sacramento Republic FC. This will be Tampa Bay's first trip to Sacramento's Heart Health Park and only their second ever meeting against Sacramento. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw at Al Lang Stadium in June of last year.

Sacramento were held scoreless in a stalemate with Birmingham Legion FC at home in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Rowdies head west after posting back-to-back shutout victories at Al Lang Stadium.

"I think the team is feeling very good," said Rowdies Midfielder Danny Crisostomo. "We're confident in ourselves, but we know we have a lot to improve on. It's still early in the season, so we need to keep going but we definitely have a positive mentality heading into this week."

On the Road Again

Following five straight matches at home, the Rowdies are back on the road for the next two weekends. After Sacramento this Saturday, the Rowdies have another away day against Oakland Roots SC the following Saturday. Rather than fly back home in the interim, the squad will remain in California to carry out their training ahead of their bout versus Oakland.

"We'll be away for 11 days for two tough games, especially this first one," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "It'll be important how we handle being away from home for so long. It's our first trip out there and I think we're all looking forward to it."

Scouting Sacramento

Sacramento are proving to be a serious USL Championship contender through the first three months of the season. After 11 matches played, Sacramento are the only unbeaten left in the league, although head coach Mark Briggs and his team will still see plenty of room improvement having only recorded five wins so far. Among the eight teams who have previously started the season unbeaten through 11 matches, Sacramento are the only one to tie more than they've won.

"We're looking forward to this matchup," said Neilson. "Sacramento are a very good team, very similar to us. In recent weeks we've played against teams who have come in and sat in and made it very difficult for us to break them down. I expect Sacramento to be like us, be open and want to go and try to win the game. That'll be a good challenge for us."

Availability Report

OUT: Zane Bubb (Knee), Forrest Lasso (ACL)

MATCHDAY 12 INFO:

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, June 1, 10 p.m. ET

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

2024 League Records:

Rowdies: 5W-2L-4D, 19 pts, 4th East (1-1-2 on the road)

Sacramento: 5W-0L-6D, 21 pts, 2nd West (2-0-2 at home)

Tune in: Fans can stream Saturday's match on ESPN+

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.