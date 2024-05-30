Axel Duarte and Juan Aguilar Join Republic FC Academy Coaching Staff for 2024/25

This fall, Republic FC will welcome two new coaches to join its Youth Development Academy staff. Juan Aguilar and Axel Duarte each join Academy Director Eder Quintanilla on the sidelines for the club's youth squads, ready to build on another stellar season developing the region's top youth players. Sacramento's youth sides are set to wrap another stellar campaign in the coming weeks, with three of three eligible squads - the U15s, U16s, and U17s - qualified for June's MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and atop their regional divisions as the regular season wraps up.

Starting in August, Aguilar will lead the club's U17 and U19 teams. He joins Republic FC's youth ranks after serving players at both the college and club levels, most recently at William Jessup University and local club Sacramento United. With William Jessup in 2023, he helped lead the Men's program to its first Conference Tournament appearance in five seasons, buoyed by a strong 5-2-3 home record. He previously served the Men's program at Hold Names University in Oakland, California in a Graduate Assistant capacity, and has represented Republic FC's youth ranks in the past - serving in an internship role in 2019.

"Axel and Juan each bring tremendous experience to our academy staff and will be key mentors to our players in their development," said Republic FC Academy Director Eder Quintanilla. "Our club can benefit immediately from what they'll bring on the sidelines as we aim to continue to serve our club and the region's only professional pathway."

"Republic FC always holds high standards in creating an elite academy environment dedicated to developing players for the pro pathway and college," said Aguilar. "I'm excited to get started, work with talented staff and players, and help bring the club to new levels of success."

Duarte will serve as head coach of Republic FC's U14 squad. He joins Republic FC after serving youth club Lou Fusz Athletic in St. Louis, Missouri since 2021, where he was the head coach of its U13 and U14 MLS NEXT teams and developed the club's training curriculum for young players. He brings professional experience to the club's academy staff - prior to starting his coaching career, Duarte featured at Swedish fourth division side Gimo IF, Venezuelan second division club Estudiantes de Caracas, as well as stateside for the Major Arena Soccer League's St. Louis Ambush from 2017-2021.

"I would like to thank Eder Quintanilla and the entire staff for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity to be part of such a unique organization," said Duarte. "I'm genuinely thrilled to join Sacramento Republic and committed to upholding the legacy of excellence they've established, striving to make meaningful contributions to guide players to their fullest potential both on the field and in their personal development."

Republic FC's youth squads remain among the top teams in the country entering the final weeks of the 2023/24 regular season. The U15 and U17 squads have each claimed the Northwest Division crown and locked up a first-place finish in the regular season. The U16 squad joined the U15s in winning their group at the annual MLS NEXT Flex tournament in Boyds, Maryland earlier in the month, and each earned nationwide praise ranking in the top ten of FootyAccess' youth soccer power rankings released on May 15.

