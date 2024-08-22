Preview: Hounds at Birmingham Legion FC

August 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Hounds are back on the road in their quest to climb back into the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, and Saturday will take them to the site of their last playoff triumph, Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., where they will face Birmingham Legion FC for the first time this year.

A missed opportunity to close out a win in last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Colorado Springs left the Hounds five points back of the top eight, but Birmingham - the only team the Hounds play twice in their final nine matches - is only seven points clear of the Hounds in fifth place. That puts additional importance on Saturday's contest, with the Hounds looking to extend their seven-match unbeaten streak with a win.

The Hounds' last two trips to Protective Stadium have gone in the books as draws. Robbie Mertz scored the tying goal to end the 2023 season opener 1-1, and Edward Kizza's two goals - one in regular time and one in extra time - brought the 2022 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal to a 2-2 finish before the Hounds advanced on penalty kicks.

While the Hounds have not lost since the first week of July, Birmingham had its own four-match unbeaten run going until they suffered a 1-0 loss last Friday at home against Detroit. The Hounds will look to emulate that result at Protective Stadium, where Birmingham has struggled to a 4-6-2 record, a sharp contrast to their 6-3-3 road mark.

The Legion are chock full of attacking threats, many of whom are familiar to the Hounds. Stéfano Pinho leads Birmingham with six goals, while veteran playmaker Enzo Martinez and former Hounds winger Tyler Pasher each have four goals and know how to trouble a defense.

Saturday's match - a 7:30 start - will be shown live on KDKA+ and streamed on both the KDKA website and ESPN+. KDKA+ also will re-air the match Sunday at 1 p.m.

Match info

Riverhounds (6-9-10) vs. Birmingham Legion FC (10-9-5)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

Odds: Not posted

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #BHMvPIT and #HOUNDTAHN

