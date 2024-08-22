Phoenix Rising Signs Forward Darius Johnson

August 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX, Arizona - Phoenix Rising has signed forward Darius Johnson to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval as well as the receipt of his P-1 Visa.

Johnson, a 24-year-old Grenadian international, is renowned for his exceptional technical skills and precise footwork. His football journey began with Rising Ballers in London, where his raw talent on the streets laid the foundation for his professional career.

"I was born in London and played away from home for five years, so I kind of like being abroad and knowing the history of Phoenix, growing up in Chelsea, and knowing that Didier Drogba once played for this team, it was something that sat in my heart straight away," said Johnson. "It's just the history behind the team, I've seen the boys know how to play football - exciting football - I have good expectations and I hope we can get to the playoffs and do something special for this fanbase."

After impressing during a one-week trial with FC Volendam in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, Johnson signed a three-year deal with the club. Over the course of five seasons, he proved to be an asset, contributing nine goals and nine assists while playing for both FC Volendam and its reserve team, Jong Volendam.

Last season, Johnson played exclusively in the Dutch first division, where he showcased his abilities at the highest level of Dutch football. His consistent performances were pivotal in FC Volendam's campaign, solidifying his reputation as a key player in the squad.

"The club has shown great ambition this transfer window, and Darius is another great addition that will make an impact in the attack - a player that performed well last season versus top teams like Arsenal and PSV," said Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "He is still getting his fitness back, this is his preseason, but this is a long term signing for the team and someone that should bring a lot of excitement to Phoenix fans."

Johnson earned a call-up to represent Grenada's national team in 2023 and has since earned six caps, including appearances for Grenada in this summer's CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica.

Darius Johnson: BY THE NUMBERS

- 9 goals and 9 assists in the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie.

- 42 appearances for FC Volendam in the Eredivisie, including 14 starts in the 2023-24 season.

- Contributed to a top 2 finish in the Eerste Divisie with in the 2021-22 season and helped FC Volendam gain promotion.

- 6 international caps for Grenada, including two in World Cup qualifiers.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Darius Johnson

Name: Darius Johnson

Position: Forward

DOB: March 15, 2000

Born: London, United Kingdom

Former Club: FC Volendam

Height: 6-0

Weight: 168

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.