Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Field Orientation and General Capacity for 2025 at the Oakland Coliseum

August 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces that the General Capacity for most games will be 15,000 with the ability to scale for select matches including the Home Opener next March. To make for the best viewing atmosphere and experience for fans and players, the field will run up the traditional 3rd base line using the left field/3rd base line lower bowl as the main seating for fans. The field will have an all-grass surface.

This field orientation allows for the best possible sight lines for soccer in a stadium built for multiple sports, an intimate feeling for fans, as well as the simplest one-time field conversion to grass for grounds crew and operations staff.

"The Coliseum and Oakland Roots have a unique and special atmosphere that we will maintain as they merge together for a special 2025 season," said Oakland Roots SC Chief Marketing Officer, Edreece Arghandiwal. "We're going to bring the culture and passion and make it feel both intimate and expansive at the same time. I know there has been lots of emotion around the Coliseum as of late, but rest assured that we are going to keep the vibes going. The building is a special place, and we are excited to keep traditions going"

Season Membership Ticket Deposits, starting at just $5.10, are now available for the 2025 season at the Coliseum. Fans can also receive discount tickets to a 2024 match of their choice with deposits at $51. Deposits that include 2024 premium seats are available at $510 and season-long suite deposits are available at $5,100. 2024 Season Ticket Members will receive the first right of refusal on all 2025 Oakland Coliseum seating options, first access to select a seat, and early bird discount season ticket pricing.

