Monterey Bay F.C. Acquires Diego Gutierrez from Charleston Battery

August 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announces today that the Club has acquired forward Diego Gutierrez via transfer from Eastern Conference side Charleston Battery in Week 25 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, pending league and federation approval, terms undisclosed. The addition comes at a crucial point of the season for Monterey Bay - with only 10 matches remaining in league play, Gutierrez will look to provide an additional spark in the attack down the stretch.

Gutierrez, 25, was selected 70th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Portland TImbers on January 21, 2021, but chose to remain in school for his senior year at Creighton University before signing his first professional contract. He eventually signed and joined Portland ahead of the 2022 campaign, where he made his professional debut as a late substitute against Austin FC on March 12. Foot surgery then caused Gutierrez to miss a vast majority of the 2022 campaign, but he returned at the end of the season and made six appearances for Portland Timbers 2 in MLS NEXT Pro and recorded a brace in the season finale. In 2023, Gutierrez earned nine first team caps alongside 15 additional appearances (12 starts) with TImbers 2 before capping the year with a hat trick in early August against LA Galaxy II. The forward then signed with Charleston Battery in USL Championship for the 2024 season where he has earned 16 appearances (eight starts) thus far. Now, Gutierrez returns to the West coast with a midseason move to Seaside as the Union look to secure a spot in the playoffs.

"Diego brings a lot of experience having played in MLS," said Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "His quality in the attacking half is something that we need as a team and it gives us more options, especially since a few long-term injuries have us on the lighter side. Having someone of his quality is going to show through in our games."

The Omaha, Nebraska native played collegiately for the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks from 2017-2019 and scored 10 goals in 44 appearances before transferring to Creighton in 2020. In two seasons with the Bluejays, Gutierrez tallied 15 goals in 30 appearances and earned back-to-back Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors alongside consecutive selections to the All-Big East First Team. NAME: Diego Gutierrez POSITION: Midfielder AGE: 25 HEIGHT: 5'11 DATE OF BIRTH: January 5, 1999 HOMETOWN: Omaha, Nebraska NATIONALITY: United States PREVIOUS CLUB: Charleston Battery TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has acquired forward Diego Gutierrez from Charleston Battery via transfer for undisclosed terms.

The current roster heading into the 2024 season as of August 22 is listed alphabetically as follows: Goalkeepers (2): Carlos Herrera, Antony Siaha Defenders (7): Morey Doner, Pierce Gallaway, Kai Greene, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Walmer Martínez, Grant Robinson Midfielders (8): Jerry Ayon, Chuy Enríquez, Mobi Fehr, Max Glasser, Xavi Gnaulati, Miguel Guerrero, Diego Gutierrez, Adrian Rebollar Forwards (8): Luther Archimčde, Chase Boone, Ryan Dieter, Alex Dixon, Michael Gonzalez, Jesse Maldonado, Anthony Orendain, Tristan Trager

