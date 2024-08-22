New Mexico United Announces Two-Year Extension with Head Coach Eric Quill

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the extension of Head Coach Eric Quill's contract for an additional two years. The extension keeps Quill in-place as Head Coach through the conclusion of the 20026 USL Championship season. Quill joined United in June of 2023, and since that time has earned the highest points per game record in club history. In all competitions, Quill has coached 52 matches for United, earning a 1.60 PPG, and leading United to the top spot in the Western Conference table in 2024. He beat nearly impossible odds to take United to the postseason in 2024, and led the team to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal, besting MLS opponent Real Salt Lake on the way.

"Eric has shown true leadership, desire, and New Mexican grit since his arrival in our state," said United Owner/CEO Peter Trevisani. "The way this team battles to the last whistle is a reflection of our ethos, his passion, and of the people of New Mexico. Coach Quill is one of our own, and we're very excited that he has rededicated his time and effort to New Mexico United."

"Since arriving last season, Coach Quill has brought a new level of professionalism, impact, and hunger to New Mexico United," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "His desire to bring a championship to this state is contagious, and we are thrilled to keep him in the Black & Yellow."

