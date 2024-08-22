Memphis 901 FC Extends Head Coach Stephen Glass Through 2025

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC announced today the club has exercised the contract option for Head Coach Stephen Glass, extending his contract through the 2025 season.

"When we hired Stephen, we wanted a straight shooter, a team player, someone who was on board with an attacking brand of soccer and made no excuses," said Acting Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. "Stephen has delivered in every way and as a club, we are excited to continue building one of the best attacking teams in the USL and consistently compete for Championships for our fans.

"He has driven the new culture we wanted within the club, including our shared commitment to collective leadership, community outreach, and mentorship to the next generation of players in our area."

Glass joined 901 FC ahead of the 2023 season and lead the club to a top four finish and fourth consecutive playoff appearance in his first season. The former Premier Leaguer has brought MLS and Scottish Premiership managerial experience to make 901 FC one of the top attacks in the USL Championship over 64 matches.

The Beale Street Boys have ranked toward the top of the league in nearly all attacking categories under Glass, scoring 60 goals in 2023 and 40 goals in 25 matches this season. Memphis boasts the top scoring team in the Western Conference this season.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue to build upon the work that has taken place over the last two years." said Glass. "I am looking forward to continuing to build the squad and am grateful for the faith that the club has shown in me since I arrived in late 2022. Along with the rest of the staff, I will continue to do all I can to keep Memphis challenging at the top of the league and give the city a team to be proud of."

Memphis' trademark dangerous attack has continued into the 2024 season with the club sitting at No. 3 in the USL Championship Western Conference as they compete for another home playoff match this fall. 901 FC has lost only four of their last 17 matches with a current nine-match home unbeaten streak, the last home loss coming on April 20.

Memphis will also exercise the contract option for Head of Sports Science Leandro Spinola through 2025. Spinola joined the technical staff in 2023 after a seven-year stint as a Strength and Conditioning Coach at the top tier of Brazilian soccer.

"Leandro has delivered one of the best Sport Science programs in our league since he arrived at the club," said Patterson-Sewell. "His dedication to improving each player, his incredible knowledge, and his ability to embrace our mantra that no job is too big has been first class."

Memphis 901 FC is back in action on the road this Saturday, August 24 at No. 4 Oakland Roots SC with a 9 p.m. CT kickoff. 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 11 for Hometown Heroes Night.

