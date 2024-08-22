FC Tulsa and Jean Carlo Filho Reach Agreement for Mutual Contract Termination
August 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa has reached a mutual contract termination of defender Jean Carlo Filho, it was announced Thursday.
Up next, FC Tulsa closes its three-match road trip on Saturday, August 24, at 6 p.m. CT against Detroit City FC.
