FC Tulsa and Jean Carlo Filho Reach Agreement for Mutual Contract Termination

August 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa has reached a mutual contract termination of defender Jean Carlo Filho, it was announced Thursday.

Up next, FC Tulsa closes its three-match road trip on Saturday, August 24, at 6 p.m. CT against Detroit City FC.

