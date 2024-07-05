Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash

July 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - Following a three-match road trip, the Red Stars (6-7-2, 20 pts) return to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL, to take on the Houston Dash (3-7-5, 14 pts) Saturday, July 6. The Red Stars celebrate Kid's Day at the stadium Saturday with the first 1,000 fans in attendance receiving a Red Stars branded lunch box.

Where to Watch

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago shutout San Diego, 0-3

HOU: Houston were blanked by the Current in their match in Kansas City, 2-0

Storylines

Midwest Matchup: A change in the Challenge Cup format means the central division that housed the Red Stars and Houston Dash is no more. However, this doesn't mean the rivalry between the two clubs just goes away. Having split the four matches evenly between the two teams, both clubs will be eager to win bragging rights as the league heads into the final weekend of regular-season play before the start of the summer break and the 2024 Summer Cup. Last season, Houston won one Challenge Cup match and one regular season match against the Red Stars, with the Chicago side also taking home two victories, one in each competition. Through 15 matches this season, Chicago has the edge on Houston in league standings (7th and 12th), goals scored (22 to 11) and assists (13 to 7). Houston, however, has drawn more matches than Chicago (5 to 2) and kept more clean sheets than the Red Stars (6 to 2). While statistically the Red Stars are the better team on paper, the club only has two wins at home this season, while the Dash only have two wins on the road. Who gets to put a three in their record after this weekend? Join us at SeatGeek and find out.

Seven Days of Stars: The Red Stars bring a week of excitement with them back home to SeatGeek Stadium, now looking to extend the thrills with a second consecutive win, this time in front of a home crowd. The buzz began June 26 with the announcement of Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson named to the United States Olympic Women's Soccer Team, reaching a fever pitch when Chicago stepped onto the field in San Diego June 28. The 3-0 shutout boasted the largest margin of victory for the Red Stars across all competitions since August 5, 2023 (3-0 vs. Houston Dash), and the largest margin in regular-season play since September 14, 2022 (4-0 vs. Kansas City Current). June 28, rookies Bea Franklin and Jameese Joseph had massive matches, with Joseph scoring her first professional goal and Franklin securing season highs in almost all statistical categories. However, Franklin's team-high 7 aerial duels won and Joseph's two goal contributions weren't the only highs to come out the match. Olympians Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson's exceptional performances were awarded July 2 with fans voting Naeher's stop in 51st minute NWSL Save of the Week and Swanson's 67th minute stunner Goal of the Week. Now, Naeher and Swanson hope to head to the 2024 Paris Olympics with one more win under their belt.

She's One of Our Own: Chicagoans love a hometown hero, but when that player has played the hero multiple times, we love them even more. Orland Park, IL native and Red Stars defender, Tatumn Milazzo, has stepped up in big moments for the Red Stars, and has been recognized by the league for her contributions. The defender received consecutive Save of the Week honors after two goal-line saves in April. Milazzo could have had another pair of Save of the Week honors after two goal-line saves during the team's road matches against North Carolina and San Diego, though she was only nominated for one of the two saves. Milazzo has strung together six-straight starts for the Red Stars after missing the first two matches of the season and only appearing in 11 of the 15 matches for the club this season. Over those six-straight starts, Milazzo has put up a season high in clearances (9), tackles (5), passing percentage in the final third (83.3%), ariel duels won (4) and matched her season high in successful tackles (3). The defender currently leads the team in tackles won with 17 on the season. One interesting note to keep an eye on for the rest of the season: Milazzo has scored for the Red Stars as a defender in every season she's played since joining the league in 2021. For her career, that puts Milazzo in second place in regular-season scoring among Red Stars defenders behind Sam Staab (5).

