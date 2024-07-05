Houston Dash Close Two-Game Road Trip on Saturday against Chicago Red Stars

July 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a two-game road trip on Saturday, July 6 as they travel to SeatGeek Stadium to face the Chicago Red Stars for the first time this season. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT and fans can follow the action live on ESPN or ESPN Deportes in Spanish.

The Dash opened the two-game road trip with a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Current last Friday at CPKC Stadium. The Dash backline kept Kansas City off the scoreboard for 75 minutes prior to two turnovers in their half of the field. Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell finished with seven saves against Kansas City and reached 500 saves in league play. Campbell is the first goalkeeper to reach the milestone with one club and the fourth goalkeeper to reach 500 saves in league play.

Houston will look for momentum prior to the break for the upcoming Olympic Games. The team currently sits four points behind Bay FC for the eighth and final playoff spot. Prior to Friday's loss the Dash earned back-to-back clean sheets and had not conceded a goal in nearly 200 minutes.

WHAT:   

NWSL Regular Season - Match 16

Houston Dash at Chicago Red Stars

WHEN:           

Saturday, July 6 - 12:00 p.m. CT 

WHERE: SeatGeek Stadium

Bridgeview, Illinois

STREAM/TV:    TV: ESPN/ESPN Deportes

English announcers: Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson

Spanish announcers: Cristina Alexander and Alex Pareja

