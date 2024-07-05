Houston Dash Close Two-Game Road Trip on Saturday against Chicago Red Stars

July 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a two-game road trip on Saturday, July 6 as they travel to SeatGeek Stadium to face the Chicago Red Stars for the first time this season. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT and fans can follow the action live on ESPN or ESPN Deportes in Spanish.

The Dash opened the two-game road trip with a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Current last Friday at CPKC Stadium. The Dash backline kept Kansas City off the scoreboard for 75 minutes prior to two turnovers in their half of the field. Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell finished with seven saves against Kansas City and reached 500 saves in league play. Campbell is the first goalkeeper to reach the milestone with one club and the fourth goalkeeper to reach 500 saves in league play.

Houston will look for momentum prior to the break for the upcoming Olympic Games. The team currently sits four points behind Bay FC for the eighth and final playoff spot. Prior to Friday's loss the Dash earned back-to-back clean sheets and had not conceded a goal in nearly 200 minutes.

Campbell is one of three Dash players that will depart for France following Saturday's game to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games in France. Tarciane will join Brazil to compete in Group C. She will face her teammate Michelle Alozie and Nigeria in group play on Thursday, July 25 at noon.

The Red Stars snapped a five-game winless streak last weekend with a 3-0 victory on the road over San Diego Wave FC. Mallory Swanson and Jameese Joseph found the back of the net for Chicago as they secured their sixth victory of the season. Swanson leads the team in goals with six and is currently tied for the third most goals scored in league play.

The series was split in 2023 between regular season play and the UGK Challenge Cup with each team winning two games. The Dash hold a 6-11-8 (WLD) record against the Red Stars in league play. The two teams will meet again later this season at Shell Energy Stadium on Oct. 4.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on July 28 to host Tigres UANL in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The team returns to league play on Aug. 23 at home against the Orlando Pride. Tickets for all Houston Dash games at Shell Energy Stadium are available HERE.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.