Gotham FC Looks to Secure Three Points Ahead of the International Break

July 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC heads to Los Angeles to take on Angel City FC on Saturday, July 6 (10 p.m. ET, ION). Saturday will be the last matchup between the two sides this season.

Gotham FC enters the weekend fourth in the standings with 28 points (8-3-4). Last time out, Gotham FC drew 1-1 against the Seattle Reign. Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored against her former team to pick up a point for her new club.

The previous time Gotham FC and Angel City faced off was on June 8, in which Gotham FC picked up three points in a 2-1 win. In the match, forward Crystal Dunn scored her first goal with the club and Lavelle tucked away the game winner.

Angel City is coming off a 3-0 loss to the Orlando Pride on Sunday. Orlando forward Adriana recorded a brace and forward Barbara Banda scored to help the Pride secure three points and a shutout. Currently, Angel City sits in 11th in the standings with 15 points (4-8-3).

Key Notes

Gotham FC has won three of its five games against Angel City (D1 L1) including a 2-1 victory in June. Gotham's 2.0 points per match against Angel City (10 points in five games) is its highest average against any opponent it has played more than once in all competitions since Angel City joined the NWSL in 2022.

Gotham FC has kept clean sheets in all four of its road wins this season, including in each of its last two, something no other NWSL team has done more than twice all season. Gotham FC could become the sixth team in NWSL history to record three straight shutout road wins in a season and become the first team to do it twice (also in May 2013 as Sky Blue FC).

Forward Ella Stevens has scored a goal in each of her last three away appearances (four goals).

