Chicago Red Stars Remove Sami Feller from Season-Ending-Injury List

July 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars have removed Sami Feller from the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) season-ending-injury list. Feller will be available for selection ahead of the Red Stars' match against the Houston Dash tomorrow at SeatGeek Stadium.

Feller joined the Red Stars in 2023 as a non-rostered invitee and earned a contract with the club. The Colorado native played college soccer at the University of Denver where she started in 88 of the 94 matches she played, scored 34 goals and made 32 assists. While at Denver, Feller earned multiple honors including United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team (2020), United Soccer All-West Region Second Team (2019, 2021) and United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Third Team (2018).

The Red Stars take on the Houston Dash Saturday, July 6, at SeatGeek Stadium at Noon CT. The team will then take a week off before returning to prepare for the NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup where they will play two home matches against New Jersey/New York Gotham FC July 20, followed by a match against Chivas Femenil July 26. Tickets for all Red Stars home matches are available now at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

