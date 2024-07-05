Mina Tanaka: Fast Facts

July 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC are excited to welcome forward Mina Tanaka to the squad. Tanaka is signed through the 2025 campaign.

Get to know your newest member of Royalty with three quick facts.

MVP

During the final stretch of a dominant five-peat in the Nadeshiko League, Tokyo Verdy Beleza was led by golden boot winner Tanaka. Coming off of four straight golden boot titles and five straight best XI nominations Tanaka was named Nadeshiko League Best Player in 2018 and 2019. Appearing in 18 league matches in 2018 and 16 matches in 2019 the tenacious goal scorer netted 15 in 2018 and 20 in 2019.

Samurai Blue

Tanaka is no stranger to the international stage, first earning a call-up in 2010 to the Japan U-17 national team that finished second in the 2010 U-17 World Cup and the U-20 team that finished third at the 2012 U-20 World Cup. The forward earned her first senior team call up in February in 2013 making her debut on March 8, 2013 scoring her first senior goal in 2-1 loss to Germany during the 2013 Algarve Cup. Since then, Tanaka has appeared 74 times for Japan scoring 30 goals in a variety of friendly matches and tournaments most noticeably the 2020 Summer Olympics and 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. Tanaka has been named to Japan's Olympic roster for the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer.

Blank Slate

Moving to the NWSL, Tanaka brings herself a new opportunity to wreak havoc on defensive lines. Tanaka has never played a full season outside of her home country of Japan appearing in only 10 matches outside of Japan, all taking place during her time on loan to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany's Frauen-Bundesliga. The Beehive State and URFC will provide a home to Tanaka whilst adapting to a new culture, league, squad, and playing style. Interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets will pave the way for Tanaka's veteran experience to be transferred to a young Royals group during the building process of the second iteration of Royalty.

