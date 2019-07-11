Pretty in Pink: BKLYN Wins 9-0

July 11, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





CONEY ISLAND, NY - Behind terrific pitching from Frank Valentino and a 14-hit attack, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season affiliate of the Brooklyn Cyclones, shutout the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 9-0 Wednesday at MCU Park in the opener of a three-game series.

W: Valentino (1-1)

L: Gutierrez (1-3)

BIG MOMENTS

Frank Valentino struck out seven over six scoreless innings of two-hit ball en route to his first victory in affiliated baseball. Valentino faced four over the minimum.

Branden Fryman went 4-5 with a double and two RBIs, including a run-scoring double in Brooklyn's four-run sixth and an RBI single in the eighth to extend the lead to 9-0. Jake Mangum had two hits, including an RBI triple in the eighth.

The Cyclones sprinkled runs across the first three innings. Joe Genord's sac fly began the scoring, while Wilmer Reyes added a run-scoring single in the third to make it 3-0.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Frank Valentino: W, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Branden Fryman: 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB

Ranfy Adon: 2-3, 2B, SB, 2 R

Jake Mangum: 2-5, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB

NEWS & NOTES

The Cyclones scored a season-high nine runs on a season-high-tying 14 hits.

Wilmer Reyes singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Brooklyn also stole a season-high four bases.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Mahoning Valley - Thursday, 7 p.m.

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Jaison Vilera (1-3, 4.84) vs. RHP Carlos Vargas (1-1, 8.57 ERA)

Video: facebook.com/brooklyncyclones

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.