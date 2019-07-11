Jack Kenley Promoted to West Michigan Whitecaps
July 11, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release
Norwich, CT- The Detroit Tigers have promoted Jack Kenley to the West Michigan Whitecaps from the roster of the Short Season Class-A affiliate, Connecticut Tigers.
The Connecticut Tigers play tonight against the Auburn Doubledays in the fifth game of a six-game road trip. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut.
