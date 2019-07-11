Spinners Fall to Muckdogs 5-2 at Dwyer Stadium

BATAVIA, N.Y. - Coming into Thursday's game at Dwyer Stadium, the Lowell Spinners (17-8), proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, were looking to avoid losing their third game in a row - a mark that would set a season-high.

Despite matching them with in the hit column with both sides collecting eight hits, the Spinners wound up falling to the Batavia MuckDogs (17-9), affiliate of the Miami Marlins, by a final of 5-2 Friday night.

Lowell got on the board in the very first inning when they scored two runs, but that would be all they could muster Thursday night. After Luke Bandy led the game off with a single, he was quickly sent home on an RBI-double by Gilberto Jimenez and, just like that, the Spinners led 1-0.

After Jimenez stole third, he scored on an RBI-single by Joe Davis, making it 2-0 Lowell. The rest of the way was all Batavia. The MuckDogs scored two in the bottom half of the first, one coming on a single by Jack Strunc, scoring JD Orr, and the other came on a single by Andrew Turner that scored Strunc - tying the score at two runs apiece.

Following the single by Turner, Spinners starter Ryan Zeferjahn was replaced by Kelvin Sanchez. Sanchez would be credited with the loss, however, despite allowing just one run on two hits in 3.1 innings of work.

The one run Sanchez allowed came in the bottom of the fourth when Ronal Reynoso grounded into a bases loaded double play to third base that saw Nick Northcut step on the bag and fire to first base, scoring Turner from third and giving the MuckDogs a 3-2 lead.

They would continue to score in the bottom of the fifth when Strunc scored on an RBI-single by Albert Guaiarmo and Zach Reynolds scored in the bottom of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Brayan Hernandez.

Stephen Scott, who came in as a defensive replacement for Bandy in the seventh inning, continued his scorching hot start to his first professional season, roping a double down the right field line in his first plate appearance and working a 12-pitch walk in his second.

The Spinners are back in action on Friday when they look to avoid the sweep against the MuckDogs first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. The Spinners return home on Saturday where they take on the Auburn Doubledays, affiliate of the Washington Nationals on Star Wars Night.

