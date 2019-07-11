Free Movie Night July 12, Peppers in Oil Game & Scrappers Games at Eastwood Field July 13-15

July 11, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Friday, July 12 FREE MOVIE NIGHT AT EASTWOOD FIELD

Get ready to watch Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse presented by Pizza Joe's on Friday, July 12. Grab a blanket and watch the movie from the outfield! Movie will begin at 8:00pm and gates will open at 7:00pm. Admission is FREE! Food and beverage will be available for sale throughout the movie.

Saturday, July 13 MV PEPPERS IN OIL vs. Hudson Valley @ 7:05pm

The Scrappers will change their name for one game only to the Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull County Tourism) and 21 WFMJ. The iconic area appetizer will be featured on the game worn jerseys, game worn hats and retail hats and shirts. The jerseys will be auctioned at the game and on the app LiveSource with proceeds benefiting the United Way of Trumbull County. Peppers in oil tasting packages are available for purchase. It's also Foster Care Adoption Night presented by Wendy's.

Sunday, July 14 Scrappers vs. Hudson Valley @ 4:05 PM

It's Mascot Mania! Join Scrappy & Jade for an afternoon of mascot shenanigans, presented by Austintown Bounce. It's Family Fun Day presented by McDonald's Owner/Operators of the Mahoning Valley & 95.9 Kiss FM. Following the game all kids can run the bases! Every Sunday is Second Chance Sunday presented by Ohio Lottery. Bring any non-winning Ohio Lottery tickets to the Chevy All Stars Box Office to receive a buy one get one free upper box ticket. Plus, fans 18 and over will receive a free Ohio Lottery scratch n' win ticket with a chance to win up to $50.

Monday, July 15 Scrappers vs. Hudson Valley Renegades @ 7:05pm

It's Every Monday Matters presented by Pizza Joe's and 106.1 The Bull. Bring a donation of non-perishable food, gently used clothing or a new book and receive a General Admission ticket. It's also Howland Community Day presented by Farmers National Bank. It's also D.E.O. Dare Day!

