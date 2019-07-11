Super Mac to the Rescue

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Relief pitcher Evan McKendy fired 4.1 scoreless innings and Hudson Valley overcame an early four-run deficit as the Renegades defeated the Staten Island Yankees 6-5 Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium in front of 3,641 fans. The Renegades collected a season-high 13 hits, and the four-run comeback was the largest come-from-behind win by Hudson Valley this season.

The Yankees jumped on Hudson Valley starter John Doxakis with a four-run second. A single by first baseman Spencer Henson and a hit-by-pitch to rightfielder Juan De Leon started the inning. After a fly out, leftfielder Evan Alexander lined an RBI single to right to score Henson while De Leon moved to third. Designated hitter Carlos Gallardo followed with a double to left to bring in De Leon while Alexander advanced to third. Shortstop Luis Santos came up next and drove in Alexander on a groundball to second while Gallardo went to third. Second baseman Ezequiel Duran capped the scoring by lifting a sac fly to right to plate Gallardo and up the Staten Island to 4-0. That was the last batter Doxakis faced as McKendry came in and got the last out of the inning.

The Renegades started their comeback with a run in the bottom-half. Back-to-back doubles by leftfielder Beau Brundage and second baseman Cristhian Pedroza put Hudson Valley on the board. However, it was a four-run third that gave Hudson Valley a lead they would never relinquish.

Singles to left and center by third baseman K.V. Edwards and centerfielder Garrett Hiott respectively started the inning. After a double steal moved runners to second and third, designated hitter Greg Jones lined a single to right that was overrun by De Leon and rolled to the warning track. Jones was able to circle the bases, with Edwards and Hiott in front of him, on the RBI single and three-base error that tied the game. Rightfielder Hill Alexander kept the beat going with a single to right. After a strikeout, it was Pedroza slashing another double down the leftfield line to score Alexander from first to give Hudson Valley a 5-4 lead.

The Renegades would pick up a crucial insurance run in the fifth. After singles by Jones and Alexander put runners at the corners, Yankees reliever Austin Gardner uncorked a wild pitch to score Jones from third and up the lead to 6-4.

Staten Island tried to get back in the game in the eighth when they used two singles and a walk to load the bases with one out. However, Hudson Valley relief man Jose Roca got De Leon to strikeout swinging and Narvaez to fly to right to end the inning.

The Yankees got the final run of the game in the ninth. Alexander led off with a double to center, moved to third on a groundout to first, then scored on a grounder to short by Santos to pull Staten Island to within one. However, closer Andrew Gross got Duran to strike out looking to end the game and preserve the victory.

McKendry's win improved his record to 2-0 as he struck out eight and allowed only two hits in his outing. The loss went to Staten Island starter Nick Ernst (0-2) who gave up five earned runs on eight hits over 2.1 innings of work. The save by Gross was his third of the season. For the second consecutive night, the Renegades struck out 13 Yankees.

The 13 hits by Hudson Valley gives them 25 thus far for the series against the New York-Penn League's top pitching staff. Jones finished 2-5 with two runs and an RBI. Pedroza went 2-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Edwards and Alexander each had two singles and a run with Edwards also picking up a stolen base, and Brundage ended his night 2-4 with a double and run as well. Hitters 2-5 in the Renegades' order went a combined 8-16.

The Yankees had eight hits for the game. Alexander went 2-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, while Gallardo had two doubles, an RBI and a run as well. Third baseman Andres Chaparro chipped in by going 2-4. Santos went 0-4, but drove in two runs for the Baby Bombers.

Hudson Valley faces Staten Island in the finale of their three-game-series tomorrow in a 7:05 start. There will be fireworks following the game. No starting pitcher has been announced for the Renegades. The Yankees will counter with right-hander Anderson Munoz (2-1, 1.53 ERA). Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

