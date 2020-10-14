PPL Center Selected to Host NCAA DI Men's Ice Hockey Regionals in 2022, 2023, and 2025

Allentown, PA - The NCAA announced today that the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regional has been awarded to PPL Center and Penn State University for the 2022, 2023, and 2025 seasons.

PPL Center and Penn State University will host the following championships:

NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Regional - March 25-26, 2022

NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Regional - March 24-26, 2023*

NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Regional - March 28-30, 2025*

*The exact competition dates of the two-day Regionals to be announced

In April of 2017, PPL Center was first selected to host the 2018 and 2019 Championship Regionals, and was later announced to host the 2020 Regional as well before it was ultimately cancelled as a result of COVID-19. "We have built incredible relationships with the NCAA and Penn State Athletics over the years and are thrilled for the privilege to host three more Regional tournaments with them," said Spectra's Gunnar Fox, Vice President & General Manager of PPL Center. "The Lehigh Valley has shown immense support to our past Regionals at PPL Center and we look forward to providing the same unforgettable college hockey experience to our fans, the NCAA, and the competing teams in the years ahead. It is especially exciting to share this outstanding news and positive outlook on the future as we continue to navigate this challenging year as a community."

"Penn State is looking forward to once again hosting four of the best teams in college hockey in 2022, 2023 and 2025," commented Assistant AD Michael Cross, who oversees the men's hockey program. "We're looking forward to presenting a highly memorable experience for the athletes and coaching staffs. The NCAA Hockey Committee's selection of Penn State to host three regionals at the PPL Center recognizes the strong partnership and hard work of many during our previous opportunities to host in Allentown and shows Penn State's commitment to compete at the highest level. College hockey fans across Pennsylvania and in the surrounding region can expect a top-notch environment when we extend Hockey Valley to the Lehigh Valley."

This is the third time for this specific NCAA championship bid process, which created the largest host site announcement ever, spanning 86 championships across a four-year cycle. Previously, selection announcements varied by sport. This process now gives the NCAA and host sites more time to plan each championship experience. Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA championships began in August 2019 and more than 3,000 bid applications were ultimately submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes. More than 54,000 student athletes compete in NCAA championships each year.

