Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Ross Colton to One-Year Contract

October 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Ross Colton to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Colton, 24, played in 62 games for the Syracuse Crunch during the 2019-20 season, recording 11 goals and 42 points to go along with 64 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 202-pound forward ranked first on the Crunch for assists with 31 and was second for points. Colton also tallied five power-play goals, ranking tied for third on the Crunch. He set career highs for assists, points, power-play goals, penalty minutes and game-winning goals (two) during the 2019-20 season.

The Robbinsville, New Jersey native has skated in 128 career AHL games, all with Syracuse over the past two seasons, recording 25 goals and 73 points to go along with a plus-7 rating and 100 penalty minutes. During his rookie season in 2018-19, Colton ranked third on the Crunch for goals with 14 and was fourth on the team with 31 points.

Colton was originally drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round, 118th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

Tickets packages for the 2020-21 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.