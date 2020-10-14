Marlies Sign Forward Rourke Chartier

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Rourke Chartier to a one-year AHL contract.

Chartier, 24, split his 2018-19 season between the San Jose Sharks and their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. Chartier recorded one goal in 13 games with the Sharks and appeared in 26 games with the Barracuda, collecting 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists). He missed the 2019-20 season due to injury. The Saskatoon, SK native has played in 121 career AHL regular season games, all with San Jose, and registered 74 points (30 goals, 44 assists). He collected 216 points (110 goals, 106 assists) in 230 games with the Kelowna Rockets (WHL), serving as alternate captain from 2014-16 and capturing the WHL Championship in 2014-15.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the regular season featured nine players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).

