Flames Re-Sign Forward Glenn Gawdin

October 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Glenn Gawdin to a one-year, two way contract with an AAV of $700,000.

Gawdin, a native of Richmond, British Columbia was an AHL All-Star this past season after leading the Stockton Heat in scoring with 47 points (16G - 31A) in 53 games. The 22-year-old has played a total of 117 games for the Heat scoring 27 goals and adding 58 assists for 85 points in his professional career. The WHL Playoffs MVP and Champion in 2018 was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2015 but signed as a free agent with the Flames on November 11, 2017.

GLENN GAWDIN - CENTER

BORN: Richmond, BC DATE: March 25, 1997

HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: STL - 4th round (116nd overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft

