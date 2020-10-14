Anaheim Ducks Sign Maxim Golod to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Maxim Golod to a three-year entry-level contract.

Golod, 20 (8/18/00), led the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in scoring (25-53=78), assists, power-play points (26) and shots (252) in 63 games last season. He also co-led Erie in power-play assists (19), ranked second in goals and third in power-play goals (7) in 2019-20.

The 5-11, 176-pound forward collected 54-92=146 points and 94 penalty minutes (PIM) in 178 career OHL games with the Otters (2017-20). A native of Concord, Ontario, Golod was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team in 2017-18, recording 12-21=33 points in 61 games.

