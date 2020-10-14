NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Canucks Sign Ashton Sautner

October 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ashton Sautner to a one-year, two-way contract.

Sautner, 26, split the 2019.20 season between Vancouver and Utica. He appeared in one game with the Canucks and registered 12 points (1-11-12) and 41 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Comets. The Flin Flon, Manitoba native has collected three assists (0-3-3) and four penalty minutes in 23 career games.

The 6'1", 195-pound defenseman first joined the Comets in 2015-16. Over the course of five seasons with Utica, Sautner has tallied 49 points (11-38-49) and 160 penalty minutes in 240 games.

