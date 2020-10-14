Monsters Sign Forward Tyler Sikura to AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the club signed forward Tyler Sikura to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. In 2019-20, Sikura posted 14-20-34 with 22 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 63 appearances for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

A 6'0", 194 lb., left-shooting forward from Aurora, ON, Sikura, 28, supplied 44-48-92 with 60 penalty minutes and a +33 rating in 209 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons, Portland Pirates, Iowa Wild and Rockford spanning parts of six seasons from 2015-20. In 115 career ECHL appearances for the Toledo Walleye and Manchester Monarchs spanning parts of two seasons from 2015-17, Sikura registered 30-52-82 with 40 penalty minutes and a +22 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Sikura tallied 36-56-92 with 61 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 125 career NCAA appearances for Dartmouth College spanning four seasons from 2011-15. Sikura wore the captain's "C" for the Big Green during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons and was named to the 2012-13 All-Ivy League First Team.

