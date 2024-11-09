Powerplay Strikes, Marksmen Win Fifth Straight

November 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







MOLINE, Ill. - The Fayetteville Marksmen scored a game-winning, powerplay goal in the third period to lock in their fifth straight win and defeat the Quad City Storm 2-1 at Vibrant Arena Saturday.

The first period saw tight play between the two teams, and goaltenders took control until Quad City broke the ice with a 1-0 goal in the final minute of the frame. Despite the deficit, Fayetteville came out of the intermission and evened the score.

Under four minutes into the second frame, Grant Loven (3) skated in behind the defense off a great stretch from feed from Nick Parody (2) and John Aonso (2) and got the 1-1 marker. Through 40 minutes, the Marksmen outshout the Storm 23-14, and that shot advantage would prove indicative of the final score by the final horn.

The only goal of the third period came off the stick of Tyler Love (2) while the Marksmen were on the powerplay with under 13 minutes on the clock. Dalton Hunter (4) and Tyler Barrow (3) set up Love for Fayetteville's first powerplay goal in seven games. Ryan Kenny won his seventh-straight game to start the season, and made 30 saves in the win, for 68/70 on the weekend.

The Marksmen improved to 7-1 on the season and will return to the Crown Coliseum for Hockey Fights Cancer Friday presented by The Zara Law Firm, November 15 at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for HFC and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

