Mayhem Can't Hold On, Fall to ThunderBolts in OT

November 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem clawed back from a third period deficit, but ultimately fell to the Thunderbolts in overtime, 4-3.

The first period began in a back-and-forth fashion, with both teams getting quality scoring chances. The Mayhem killed a Dan Winslow penalty, and were able to mount some pressure, but the bounces weren't going there way as the game remained scoreless. With just less than a minute to play in the period, Scott Kirton beat Reid Cooper five-hole directly off of a faceoff win by Matthew Barnaby to give the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

The Mayhem immediately shifted momentum in their favor with a flurry of chances to begin the second period. The result was Conor Witherspoon's first professional goal on a rebound that he batted out of midair like a Silver Slugger winner to even the game at one. It didn't take long for the Thunderbolts to answer, as Cooper got caught out of position on a shot by Tyson Gilmour. The lead-taking goal chased Cooper, and Brkin came into the game with the Mayhem trailing by one.

In the third, the Mayhem capitalized on two power plays with goals from Tao Ishizuka and Matteo Ybarra to capture their first lead of the night, 3-2. It was another power play goal, this time from Logan vande Meerakker that stood after a league-initiated review, that tied the game for Evansville. Big saves down the stretch from Brkin and Evansville's Cole Ceci sent the game to overtime tied at 3-3.

Overtime began with a 3-on-1 rush for the Mayhem, and a big save from Ceci on a Dan Winslow one-timer was the only one he'd have to make in the extra period. Tyson Gilmour netted the overtime game-winner on a backhand off of a faceoff win by Matthew Hobbs at 3:56 in overtime.

