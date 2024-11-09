Strong Start Propels Ice Bears to 5-3 Win

Tyler Williams scored his first career goal in Knoxville's win Saturday. PHOTO: Aric Morgan. Jason Brancheau had three assists, five different Ice Bears scored goals and Knoxville defeated Pensacola 5-3 in front of more than 6,300 in attendance at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday night.

Knoxville snapped a four-game skid with the win. Talor Joseph made 37 saves in his second win of the season.

Derek Osik gave Knoxville a fast start with his first goal of the year just 1:49 into the game. Tyler Williams made an entry pass to Brancheau up the left wing to create a two-on-one. Brancheau slid a backhand pass to an open Osik in the slot and he quickly put the puck over Kevin Resop.

Carson Vance notched his first as an Ice Bear eight minutes later when he scored from the left point at 9:49. During a four-on-four sequence, Kevin Lassman stole the puck in the Knoxville zone and carried down the ice before slipping a pass to Brancheau. Brancheau skated to the high slot before making a drop feed to Vance, who beat Resop's blocker with Eric Olson screening in front to make it 2-0.

Olson gave the Ice Bears a 3-0 lead with a minute remaining in the first with a wrist shot from the slot for his first career goal. Knoxville flip dumped the puck out of its own zone and Mike Egan played it ahead to Kyle Soper. Soper made his way to the right circle before slipping the puck to Olson, who fired it by Resop's glove at 18:59.

Joseph kept Knoxville out in front at the first intermission by denying Cam Cook from the right circle and making back-to-back saves by fighting through a screen before stopping the ensuing rebound from Ivan Bondarenko.

Pensacola pulled Resop following the first period and inserted Brody Claeys in net. Resop finished with nine saves.

Bondarenko scored from in front of the crease three minutes into the second period to get the Ice Flyers on the board.

Williams gave Knoxville a 4-1 lead with his first career goal from the right circle. Cam Tobey flipped the puck high into the neutral zone and Brancheau carried it into the left side. His cross-ice pass found Williams alone and the rookie beat Claeys five-hole at 12:46.

Greg Smith brought Pensacola back to within two by scoring off a rebound at 15:37 to make it 4-2 at the second intermission.

Joseph robbed Cameron Cook off a backdoor feed that he stopped with the glove halfway through the third and later stopped a chance from the right circle on a two-on-one on his blocker side.

Cory Dennis scored with the extra attacker to make it 4-3 with less than two minutes remaining before Lucas Helland scored his first as an Ice Bear with a minute to play to seal the win. Claeys finished with 18 stops for Pensacola.

Knoxville visits Huntsville on Sunday. Pensacola is off until it visits the Havoc on Friday. Fans can attend the Ice Bears watch party at Carolina Ale House on Kingston Pike. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. EST.

