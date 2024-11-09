Gilmour Leads 'Bolts to Third-Straight Win, 4-3 Over Macon

November 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: After falling behind 3-2 in the third period, the Thunderbolts mounted another comeback to defeat the Macon Mayhem, 4-3 in overtime on Saturday at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, November 16th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:05pm CT.

Late in the first period, Scott Kirton opened the scoring off a face-off win from Matthew Barnaby at 19:00 to give Evansville the 1-0 lead. The Mayhem tied the game at 1-1 5:19 into the second period on a goal from Conor Witherspoon, before Tyson Gilmour responded just over a minute later with his first goal of the night, assisted by Derek Contessa and Brendan Harrogate at 6:23 to give the Thunderbolts a 2-1 lead. Penalties cost the Thunderbolts twice to start the third period, as Tao Ishizuka scored on a power play at 2:23 to tie the game, before a power play goal from Matteo Ybarra at 4:55 gave Macon their first lead of the night at 3-2. The Thunderbolts levied an appropriate response on their own power play, as Logan vande Meerakker sniped home the tying goal from Anthony Hora and Barnaby at 9:34 to tie the game back up at 3-3. In overtime, Gilmour scored the game-winning goal at 3:56, off a face-off win from Matthew Hobbs. With the win, Evansville has now won three games in a row and four of their last six to get back to a .500 record of 4-4-1.

Gilmour finished with two goals including the game-winner, vande Meerakker and Kirton finished with one goal each, and Barnaby tallied a pair of assists. In goal, Cole Ceci finished with 33 saves on 36 shots for his fourth win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Mayhem meet once again on Friday, January 31st at Ford Center.

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.