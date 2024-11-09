Preview: November 9 vs Ice Bears

November 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers secured their first home win Friday night, defeating the visiting Ice Bears 7-4. The team now looks to maintain this momentum for Blue Angels Night, presented by Publix.

When: Saturday, November 9

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 2-4-1 (5 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 7-4 win over the Ice Bears on Friday, November 8.

Ice Bears Record: 2-3-1 (5 Points)

Ice Bears Last Game: 7-4 loss to the Ice Flyers on Friday, November 8.

PROMO INFO

Blue Angels Night is presented by Publix.

The team will be wearing their Blue Angels jerseys in honor of the local flight demonstration team. Fans can purchase their own jersey at the team's merchandise stands during the game. The team will also have commemorative pucks available. Members of the Blue Angels Flight Crew will be in attendance for what expected to be an exciting night for the hometown crowd.

Active, retired and veteran service members can purchase $12 tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid I.D.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Next Game: Friday, November 15 at Huntsville | 7PM

Next Home Game: Saturday, November 16 for Star Wars Night | 7PM | Get Tickets.

