Powered by Five-Run Third Inning, Lexington Beats West Virginia 6-1

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends took down the West Virginia Power, 6-1 after a strong five run third inning. The Legends are now 2-2 on the season while the Power drops to 2-3.

In the third inning, three singles by Jackson Lueck, Rubendy Jaquez and Matt Morales loaded the bases with Legends. Michael Gigliotti then deposited an RBI single to left field scoring Lueck and the bases were still juiced. Nathan Eaton lined a two-run double down the left field line making it 3-0. Freddy Fermin then grounded out to the short stop, but Gigliotti and Eaton were able to score and the Legends led 5-0.

The Power's lone run of the game came in the top of the fifth inning. Ryne Ogren blasted a solo homer to left field and West Virginia was on the board, 5-1.

In the bottom of the fifth with two outs, Freddy Fermin reached on a single to left field, then moved to second on a single by Nick Hutchins. Reed Rohlman singled Fermin home and the Legends held on to the 6-1 lead.

Jonathan Bowlan had a career night on the mound for Lexington. In 6.0 innings of work, he struck out a career high 9 batters while allowing one run on six hits. Steven Moyers was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing six runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out eight.

The Legends and Power meet again tomorrow, April 9 at 7:05pm. Lexington will send LHP Austin Cox to the mound while West Virginia will have RHP Logan Gilbert on the bump.

