Monday's Game Between Drive and GreenJackets Postponed

April 8, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release





Greenville, SC - Monday's game at Fluor Field between the Greenville Drive and the Augusta GreenJackets has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 4:00 PM. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings in length, and each ticket for Tuesday is good for both games. Game two will start no earlier than 7:00 PM, and all Teach 864 Night activities will remain on schedule.

Tonight's planned Bark in the Park festivities will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 20th.

Fans who purchased tickets for Monday's game at Fluor Field can exchange them at the Main Street Box Office for tickets to any remaining Drive home game in 2019, subject to availability.

Right-hander Brayan Bello will start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader for the Drive, and right-hander Miguel Suero will start in the nightcap.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.