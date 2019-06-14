Power Stuns Suns in 11-Inning Thriller Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - West Virginia rallied from a four-run deficit in the eighth to tie the ballgame at five before winning it in 11 innings, 8-7, over the Hagerstown Suns Friday evening at Historic Municipal Stadium.

Down 5-1 in the eighth, J.R. Davis worked a walk to start the frame. Julio Rodriguez then wacked his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to right-center, that brought the Power (34-33) within two at 5-3. In the ninth, Rodriguez played the catalyst role again, smacking an RBI single that scored Charlie McConnell to make it 5-4 Hagerstown before Davis scampered home on a passed ball to tie the game up.

The Suns (30-37) had a chance to win it in the ninth against Josias De Los Santos, who allowed a one-out single to Jose Sanchez. However, the next batter, Ricardo Mendez, lined into a 9-3 double play to end the threat and send the game to extras.

In the tenth, Bobby Honeyman started as the placed on runner at second base. After Jared Brasher (1-1) struck out Onil Pena, Jake Anchia climbed aboard via a free pass to put runners at first and second. Joseph Rosa followed that up with a sharp single to left, plating Honeyman to give West Virginia its first lead of the night at 6-5. Anchia would come around later in the frame on a passed ball to provide some insurance for the Power.

That insurance run would loom large for West Virginia, as Hagerstown fought back in the home half of the frame against David Ellingson (3-2). The righty walked the first batter he faced in Cody Wilson before Justin Connell laid down a sacrifice bunt, but was called out due to runner's interference. However, Gilbert Lara wiggled a single just out of the reach of Rosa up the middle to pull the Suns within one. Ellingson struck out Jacob Rhinesmith, but Israel Pineda lofted a fly ball just out of the reach of Davis in left to send in Wilson and knot the game at seven.

The Power responded right back in the top of the 11th, as Davis blistered a fly ball to deep center that moved Ryan Ramiz, the placed on runner, to third base. With Rodriguez at the dish, Ramiz was able to come home on Pineda's third passed ball of the night, pushing West Virginia ahead 8-7.

Ellingson buckled down in the bottom of the 11th, setting down the Suns 1-2-3 to close out the comeback win.

Hagerstown jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the third on a sacrifice fly from Wilson, but Honeyman answered right back in the ensuing frame. The infielder lasered a solo shot, his fifth homer of the year, off the light pole beyond the right-field wall to tie the game at one.

The Suns then went to the long ball to grab the lead back, as Pineda drilled a two-run bomb in the fourth and Lara stroked one out in the sixth to expand the lead to 5-1.

