Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: June 14 vs. Lexington (Game 64)

June 14, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Colin Holderman transferred to Columbia's injured list

- RHP Christian Tripp transferred to Columbia from Brooklyn

Columbia Fireflies (24-39) vs. Lexington Legends (34-32)

RHP Christian James (2-4, 4.39) vs. LHP Austin Cox (4-3, 3.07)

Fri., June 14, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 64

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia played its longest game of the year on Thursday. The Fireflies lost the three-hour and 40-minute marathon to Lexington, 10-5. Ronny Mauricio tallied two hits and Chandler Avant launched his first homer of the season. The Fireflies led twice in the early innings before falling behind for good in the top of the fifth.

RISING TO THE TOP: Chase Chambers went 1-for-3 at the dish on Thursday with a walk and two runs scored. Since May 19 (19 GP) Columbia's first baseman is hitting a team-best .311 (23-for-74). He's one of three Fireflies with averages above .280 this year: Hansel Moreno (.293), Ronny Mauricio (.288), Chambers (.280)

WHO'S HOT?: Hansel Moreno (.293) and Ronny Mauricio (.288) are Columbia's top two hitters. The duo has performed notably well at the plate as of late:

SINCE MAY 28

Mauricio (10 GP) - .364 (16-for-44), 5 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K

Moreno (8 GP) - .300 (9-for-30), 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K

The two are both switch-hitters and typically hit one-two at the top of Pedro Lopez's lineup card.

MAURICIO MAGIC: Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio was named a South Atlantic League All-Star on June 4. Mauricio is eighth in the league with 66 hits, but he is the only teenager who appears in the top 10 (and that's qualified hitters, too). The second-rated Mets prospect only strikes out 19% of the time which is good for 19th in the SAL. It's worth noting, though he's the youngest player in the league to appear that high up on the list.

THROWIN' SMOKE: Columbia pitchers have punched out 70 hitters over its last seven games. It's worth pointing out that Fireflies pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the league. On average, just 2.8 per game.

ON THE FLIP SIDE...: Fireflies hitters do a terrific job of putting the ball into play. Columbia has struck out the fewest times in the South Atlantic League.

AVANT'AGE: Avant went yard on Thursday and owns a .361 on-base percentage since May 16 (19 GP). That's second on the team behind Juan Uriarte.

THE OTHER GUYS: The defending league champs have five South Atlantic League All-Stars on their roster: pitchers Jonathan Bowlan, Austin Cox and Jon Heasley, centerfielder Michael Gigliotti and designated hitter, Chase Vallot. Legends skipper Brooks Conrad will manage the Southern Division squad.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.