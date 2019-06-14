Game Notes (June 14)

June 14, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





The Power begins a four-game, three-day series against the Hagerstown Suns Friday evening, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. from Historic Municipal Stadium. RHP Deivy Florido (2-2, 3.95 ERA) takes the hill for West Virginia.

MOYERS DOMINATES IN SWEEP-CLINCHING WIN: Steven Moyers fired seven scoreless innings to guide the Power to their second straight 1-0 win, completing a three-game sweep of the Delmarva Shorebirds Wednesday evening at Appalachian Power Park. Moyers and Nick Vespi battled evenly over the first six frames, keeping both teams off the scoreboard. The West Virginia left-hander spun a scoreless seventh, but the Delmarva southpaw ran into some trouble in the home half of the frame. Bobby Honeyman stroked a leadoff single, while Onil Pena and Jake Anchia each worked a walk to load the bases, ending Vespi's night on the slab. Jhon Peluffo entered to face Joseph Rosa, who lofted a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Honeyman to give the Power a 1-0 edge. That was all the offense West Virginia would need, as Devin Sweet worked through the eighth inning and Dayeison Arias recorded a hitless ninth to snag his fourth save of the season in as many opportunities.

IT'S NOT A LOT OF RUNS, BUT IT IS A LITTLE BIT OF RUNS: With their 1-0 win Wednesday over Delmarva, the Power snagged their 13th one-run victory of the season, improving their overall record in one-run contests to 13-8. West Virginia's .619 winning percentage is second-best in the league, only behind Delmarva (.696), while their 21 one-run games played is 10th-most in the SAL (Hagerstown, 29). West Virginia has won back-to-back 1-0 decisions for the first time in Power history (2005-present), as well as three total this season (April 4 at Greenville). West Virginia has not claimed more than three 1-0 games in the same season since 2011, when they won four of those contests.

CHECK OUT THIS TIMELINE: The Power posted their seventh shutout victory of the season Wednesday night, and their second consecutive blanking. West Virginia had not recorded back-to-back shutouts since August 19-20, 2018, against the Charleston RiverDogs at Appalachian Power Park, when the Power outscored the RiverDogs 16-0 over that two-day span. West Virginia's seven shutouts are tied with Greensboro for second-most in the SAL, trailing Delmarva (8).

JUST CRUZING ON BY THE BIRDS: With their win in Wednesday's homestand finale, West Virginia claimed its third series sweep of the season, with all three coming at home (April 15-17 vs. Lakewood and April 22-24 vs. Columbia). In their two previous broomings, the Power outscored their opponents by 13 runs each time; however, the run differential over their three-game series with the Shorebirds was a razor thin +3. West Virginia broomed Delmarva for the first time since 2017, when the Power claimed all four games from August 3-6 at Appalachian Power Park.

BASEBALL'S AUTOMATIC SWIPE RIGHT: Moyers turned in his fourth consecutive quality start for the Power Wednesday night, as well as his sixth in his last seven outings. With that quality outing, Moyer posted his ninth quality start of the year, the most quality starts among the Power's pitching staff. In his last four starts, the left-hander has given up seven earned runs over 27.2 innings of work, good for a 2.28 ERA, with 20 strikeouts. Moyers now has the most innings pitched in the South Atlantic League at 78.2, and is tied with Clay Chandler and three other hurlers for the second-most wins (6) and Asheville's Shelby Lackey for the third-most strikeouts (77).

HE'S BETTER THAN SULSER: With his hitless ninth inning Wednesday, Arias turned in another scoreless frame, stretching his streak of not allowing an earned run to 19.2 innings across 14 appearances. In this stretch, the South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star has finished eight games and picked up one hold and two saves. He has fanned 25 batters compared to six walks while only surrendering three unearned runs on eight hits and holding opposing hitters to a .123 average against him. No other pitcher in the South Atlantic League who has thrown as many innings as Arias has holds a spotless ERA during this time frame.

MORE TRANSACTIONS THAN TARP PULLS: Following their pair of transactions Wednesday, West Virginia's roster experienced more changes Thursday prior to their postponed opener against Hagerstown:

+ C David Sheaffer transferred to West Virginia from Tacoma after being activated off the injured list

- OF Johnny Slater transferred to the AZL Mariners from West Virginia

POWER POINTS: The Power did not commit an error for the 25th time this season, and notched their sixth straight holding zero miscues (54 consecutive innings)... West Virginia went 0-for-5 with RISP, stranding six men on the three islands... Julio Rodriguez is 1-for-10 with a double and an RBI since returning from the injured list... Honeyman, a solid Johnny, collected his 11th multi-hit game of the season... J.R. Davis had his hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 night Wednesday.

