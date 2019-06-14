Old Dominion to Headline Major Concert at Fluor Field

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive, in conjunction with Southern Entertainment, announced today the Greenville Country Music Fest, headlined by multi-platinum recording artist Old Dominion. This one-of-a-kind event will take place at Fluor Field at the West End on Saturday, August 31st - just two days after the conclusion of the Drive's 2019 regular season.

Named 2018's "Vocal Group of the Year" by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association, Old Dominion burst on the scene in 2015 with the release of their first full-length studio album, "Meat and Candy". Their debut album was certified Gold by the RIAA, while three of the tracks - "Break Up with Him", "Snapback", and "Song for Another Time" - all were certified Platinum.

Old Dominion's latest release, "Happy Endings", also features two tracks that were certified Platinum with the hit songs, "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" and "Written in the Sand".

Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko, noted, "We are extremely excited to announce this major concert at Fluor Field, and to have multi-platinum recording artist Old Dominion headline. The Greenville Country Music Fest will certainly become a highly-anticipated event at Fluor Field each year."

Joining Old Dominion at the inaugural Greenville Country Music Fest will be Lanco, Filmore, Gyth Rigdon, and John Gurney.

Lanco's debut album "Hallelujah Nights" features the certified Platinum track, "Greatest Love Story" which reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts at the end of 2017. Lanco was a 2018 Country Music Association awards nominee for Vocal Group of the Year.

"We have an incredible lineup for the Greenville Country Music Fest, and I can think of no better way to conclude the baseball season and kickoff the Fall at Fluor Field," added Drive Owner/President Craig Brown. "The Drive organization has always prided itself on Fluor Field being the 'Front Porch' of the Upstate. Whether it is baseball games, community initiatives, or a major event like the Greenville Country Music Fest, attendees will have an experience that can only occur at Fluor Field!"

Ticket options will include VIP experiences and "meet and greet" opportunities. Ticket prices start at just $30. Fans can visit www.GVLfest.com for more information.

The team at Southern Entertainment is also responsible for putting on the annual Carolina Country Music Fest, which takes place each June in Myrtle Beach, SC. The CCMF, which concluded this past week, was ranked as the 6th "Hottest Music Festival of Summer 2019" by Parade Magazine - the only country music festival on the list.

"With Carolina Country Music Fest, we have brought great country music to the Carolinas," said Bob Durkin of CCMF. "Greenville is the perfect location for an event of this caliber, and we're excited to continue to bring top talent and an unbelievable country music experience to Greenville with the launch of the Greenville Country Music Fest!"

