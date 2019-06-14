GreenJackets Win 10-Inning Thriller at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: In one of the craziest finishes in SRP Park history, the Augusta GreenJackets (35-31) scored two runs in the 9th inning, with two outs, to tie the game. Then, the 6th error of the night for Rome (29-38) ended the game in the 10th frame, and the GreenJackets walked it off by a final of 6-5.

On a bunt to the pitchers mound, Rome's Jose Montilla threw the baseball to 3rd base trying to throw out Shane Matheny trying to advance to 3rd. The ball went down the left field line, and the GreenJackets walked-it off.

After the Charleston RiverDogs fell to the Greenville Drive, the Jackets are now tied for 1st place with Charleston. The Jackets control their own destiny heading into the final games of the 1st half as they try to secure a 1st half title.

As Gregory Santos made his SRP Park debut after he suffered a shoulder strain back on April 11th in his 2nd start of the year at West Virginia. Santos showed why so many have been raving about him. The right-hander went four innings of shutout baseball on just 48 pitches.

The Augusta offense got things started in the 3rd inning. The Jackets scored two runs off Rome starting pitcher Odalvi Javier thanks to a Diego Rincones single that made the score 2-0.

In the 7th inning, Rome scored on an RBI double from Ariel Montesino, and the lead was cut to 2-1. The GreenJackets got another RBI from Rincones in the bottom of the 7th, this time it was a sacrifice fly. It extended the lead back to two runs at 3-1.

Jesus Ozoria tossed 3.2 innings out of the bullpen, and he allowed only one run. Ozoria has allowed just two runs in his last 14 innings out of the bullpen.

Ryan Walker entered the game to get the final out of the 8th inning, but in the 9th, Rome scored four runs and took a 5-3 lead. The bottom of the 9th inning started with Ismael Munguia reaching base on an error. Mikey Edie then hit into a double play, and the Jackets were down to their last out.

Rincones came up and doubled to keep the game going. Frankie Tostado had an infield hit to put runners on the corners. Then it was a throwing error on a groundball to 3rd baseman Darling Florentino to score a run and make it 5-4. With Jose Layer on 3rd base pinch running for Tostado, a wild pitch scored Layer from 3rd base, and the Jackets tied it at five.

In the 10th inning, Ben Madison threw a scoreless frame. The GreenJackets had Shane Matheny on 2nd base to start the inning. Andres Angulo bunted with two strikes, and it went back to the mound. Jose Montilla came off and threw to 3rd base. His throw got down the left field line and it gave the GreenJackets a 6-5 victory as Matheny scored from 3rd base.

Player of the Game: Diego Rincones, 3-3, R, 3 RBI

Diego Rincones, on his 20th birthday, was critical in the GreenJackets victory on Friday night. His double kept the game alive with two outs in the 9th inning and he had the first three RBI's to begin the night.

Tomorrow's Game: 6:05 PM vs Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (ROM) RHP Alan Rangel (4-4, 5.46 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Adam Oller (0-0, 5.59 ERA)

Adam Oller will make his SRP Park debut on Saturday for the GreenJackets, as he tries to possibly clinch a playoff spot for the Jackets. Oller has made three appearances on the mound this year for the GreenJackets. Oller was a 20th round selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Northwestern State. The right-hander was released by the Pirates following the conclusion of the 2018 season. He was pitching for the Windy City Thunderbolts of the Frontier League (Independent League Baseball) before the Giants signed him this year.

On the mound for the Rome Braves will be Alan Rangel. This will be the 2nd time this year Rangel has seen the GreenJackets lineup. On May 23rd at SRP Park, Rangel delivered a six-inning performance, and he allowed just one run to earn the win. Of his 10 starts this year, only twice has he not been able to make it through five innings of work. The Braves signed him back in 2014 as an International Free Agent from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

