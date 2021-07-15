Potts Three-Run Blast Lifts Sea Dogs over Fightin Phils

READING, PA - Despite trailing the majority of the game, the Portland Sea Dogs won their tenth-straight game with a 3-2 eighth-inning rally over the Reading Fightin Phils. The Sea Dogs improve to 37-23 on the season and are 2.0 games out of first place in the Northeast League. Reading falls to 26-37.

Kutter Crawford pitched 6.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight opposing batters. Crawford has not issued a walk in his last two starts. Durbin Feltman was given the winning decision pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out two. Dominic LoBrutto earned his fourth save of the year pitching the ninth inning and closing out the game with the bases loaded. Aneurys Zabala was given the losing decision tossing 1.0 inning allowing three runs on two hits while walking one and striking out two.

In the bottom of the second inning with two outs, Arquimedes Gamboa recorded an inside-the-park home run to put the Fightin Phils on the board, 1-0. Gamboa lined a pitch to centerfield and Jeisson Rosario attempted to make the sliding catch, but instead the ball went under his glove and rolled to the centerfield wall.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Gamboa drew a walk with two-outs and scored on an RBI double by Grenny Cumana and the Fightin Phils extended their lead, 2-0.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Jeisson Rosario drew a lead-off walk then moved to second when Triston Casas singled to left field. With two on and two outs, Hudson Potts drilled a three-run homer to right field and the Sea Dogs took the 3-2 lead.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will face off again tomorrow, Friday July 16th at 7:05pm. RHP Frank German (2-4, 2.73 ERA) will make the start for Portland while Reading will send RHP Francisco Morales (2-7, 7.80 ERA) to the bump.

