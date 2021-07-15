Rallies for Naught as Senators Outpaced in Sixth

July 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators rallied from a 3-0 deficit to take a 6-5 lead but couldn't hold it in their 10-6 loss to Akron Thursday night at FNB Field. The Senators twice fought back in the game. Akron scored three in the first, but the Sens came back with two of their own in the bottom of the inning. Akron scored two more in the fifth, but the Sens tallied four in the bottom of the fifth before Akron put the game away with five runs in the sixth inning.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Andrew Lee started and tossed 4.2 innings allowing four earned runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked five.

Malvin Pena made his Senators debut going one inning, spanning two frames, and allowing five runs on two hits. He was saddled with the loss.

Bryan Dobzanski tossed 2.1 innings, striking out one and walking one.

Aaron Barrett pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

WITH THE GAVEL

KJ Harrison hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to bring the Sens to within one.

Gilbert Lara followed later in the fifth with his own two-run home run giving the Senators a 6-5 lead.

Jake Alu singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games. For good measure, he singled again in the third.

Gage Canning had two doubles and scored two runs.

Aldrem Corredor had two hits and an RBI.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg finished the game with a .212 team batting average, their season high batting average. The game featured eight pitchers coming to throw 320 pitches in 3:09.

ON DECK

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:40 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.