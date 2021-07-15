Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (36-26, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.0 GB) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (34-26, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.0 GB)

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-0, 3.00 ERA) VS. RHP KYLE BRNOVICH (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

THURSDAY, JULY 15 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #63 | HOME GAME #33 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1300 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

FRIDAY VS. BOWIE - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-3, 4.46 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Baumann (1-2, 6.41 ERA)

SATURDAY vs. BOWIE - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-1, 2.34 ERA)

SUNDAY vs. BOWIE - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Chance Kirby (2-1, 4.19 ERA) vs. RHP Ofelky Peralta (5-1, 4.66 ERA)

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves were setback on Wednesday night at UPMC Park, dropping the second game of their series with the Bowie Baysox 4-2. Erie did not manage a base hit until the sixth inning, and Elvin Rodriguez was struck for a pair of solo home runs on the mound, giving him the loss. Gray Fenter shut down the Erie offense over the first five innings, allowing only one baserunner. After Spencer Torkelson walked in the first frame, Fenter retired the next twelve batters to send the game to the sixth. Josh Lester broke up the no-hit bid with a massive home run to lead off the sixth inning, and Erie scored again in the frame behind three more hits, but Bowie maintained the lead with a pair of runs from an error and a wild pitch. The SeaWolves bullpen continued to work strong, hurling another 4.1 innings without a run allowed.

