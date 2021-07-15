Gamboa Hits Inside-The-Park Homer in R-Phils Loss

The Reading Fightin Phils dropped game three, 3-2, against the Portland Sea Dogs on an eventful Saturday Night. Arquimedes Gamboa made the game something special with his inside-the-park home run to center field in front of a big home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The first half was a complete pitcher's duel, as Gamboa was the one to cross the plate in the first six innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, Gamboa scored again on an RBI double from Grenny Cumana. That was Cumana's first Double-A hit since being resigned by Philadelphia back in June and added to Reading's roster on July 13.

Portland struck all at once in the top of the eighth. Jeisson Rosario walked and Tristian Casas singled. Everyone was brought home by Hudson Potts' three run shot to center field.

The Fightins rally in the bottom of the ninth fell just short. Gamboa loaded the bases, but Reading just couldn't get anyone across.

Francisco Morales threw a quality start with six innings of work, just one hit and four strikeouts. Jonathan Hennigan took the ball first in relief with a clean inning. Aneurys Zabala (L, 1-2) followed out of the pen allowing the home run, but striking out two on a 98mph fastball. Brian Marconi pitched a clean top of the ninth.

