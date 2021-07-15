July 15, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

WINNING STREAK CONTINUES - The Sea Dogs are currently riding their longest winning steak since August 15-25, 2014. Since 2014, Portland has not won more than five-straight games. During the streak, the Sea Dogs lead all of Double-A in batting average with .318. They have also recorded 15 doubles, one triple and 11 home runs. On the mound, Portland is limiting opposing teams to a 3.00 ERA (21 earned runs on 56 hits). In 66.0 innings, Sea Dogs pitchers have struck out 71 while walking 13.

OFF TO TOKYO - OF Joey Meneses and C Roldani Baldwin are both on their way to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics. Joey Meneses will be a part of Team Mexico and is currently batting .301 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 RBI for the Sea Dogs. Roldani Baldwin will be a part of Team Dominican Republic and is batting .242 with five doubles, one triple, one homer and seven RBI for Portland.

WELCOME BACK, ZACH - Zach Schellenger was activated off the Injured List earlier today. He had been on the IL since May. He made one appearance for Portland on Opening Night and tossed 0.2 innings allowing four runs on two hits while walking three and giving up a home run. Since then, he has pitched in two games in Florida and combined for 2.1 shutout innings not allowing a walk while striking out six and walking one batter.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs are currently in second place in the Northeast League and are gaining on the first place Somerset Patriots. Portland is 2.0 games out of first place and are well within the playoff hunt as we begin the second half of the season.

FOLLOW THE RULES - An experimental new rule took effect this week as we begin the second half of the season. Infielders will still be required to be positioned on the infield; however, they will need to be in position when the pitcher is on the rubber (as opposed to when the pitch is released). Additionally, two infielders are required to be on each side of second base when the pitch is released.

MATTHEW KENT GETS THE CALL - Lefty reliever Matthew Kent was promoted to AAA Worcester earlier today. With the Sea Dogs, he had not issued a walk since 6/6. During that time he has pitched 22.0 innings allowing 14 runs (eight earned) on 27 hits while striking out 14.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Kutter Crawford (2-2, 3.67 ERA) will make the start tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 7/10 vs Hartford and tossed a season-high 6.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out season-high 10 batters.

