Poteet Leads 4-0 Shutout of Tennessee
April 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville starter Cody Poteet fired seven shutout innings Thursday to lead the Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-0 blanking of the Tennessee Smokies from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans enjoyed a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Seagram's 7 At The Tiki and Police Night.
Poteet (2-2) ceded just four hits and two walks in his seven scoreless innings. He struck out three. Jeff Kinley and Jordan Milbrath each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.
The Jumbo Shrimp (7-14) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. Joe Dunand and Corey Bird each notched two-out singles. After Tennessee (10-9) starter Tyson Miller (1-1) walked J.C. Millan, Rodrigo Vigil blooped a two-run single for the game's first runs.
The score remained 2-0 until the eighth. Bird singled with one out before Millan cashed him in with a double. An error brought in Millan to make it 4-0.
Thursday's winning raffle number of 1935679003 won a prize of $181.
Jacksonville and Tennessee meet at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. LHP McKenzie Mills (0-3, 6.92 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.
On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. On Military Appreciation Day presented by Navy Mutual, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Friday's game.
