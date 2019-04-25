Poteet Leads 4-0 Shutout of Tennessee

April 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville starter Cody Poteet fired seven shutout innings Thursday to lead the Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-0 blanking of the Tennessee Smokies from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans enjoyed a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Seagram's 7 At The Tiki and Police Night.

Poteet (2-2) ceded just four hits and two walks in his seven scoreless innings. He struck out three. Jeff Kinley and Jordan Milbrath each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

The Jumbo Shrimp (7-14) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. Joe Dunand and Corey Bird each notched two-out singles. After Tennessee (10-9) starter Tyson Miller (1-1) walked J.C. Millan, Rodrigo Vigil blooped a two-run single for the game's first runs.

The score remained 2-0 until the eighth. Bird singled with one out before Millan cashed him in with a double. An error brought in Millan to make it 4-0.

Thursday's winning raffle number of 1935679003 won a prize of $181.

Jacksonville and Tennessee meet at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. LHP McKenzie Mills (0-3, 6.92 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. On Military Appreciation Day presented by Navy Mutual, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Friday's game.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.