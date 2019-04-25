Thursday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Rain

MOBILE, Ala. - Thursday's game between the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and the Mississippi Braves has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, April 27, beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for Thursday may be used for Saturday's doubleheader or exchanged for seats to any future BayBears home game. Ticket holders can contact the BayBears at (251) 572-BEAR (2327) for more information on exchanging their tickets.

For Saturday's doubleheader, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. to all fans. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

The BayBears will begin the five-game home series against Mississippi Friday at 7:05 p.m., with Mobile Chevrolet Friday Night Fireworks following the game. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:45 p.m.

The BayBears host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).

