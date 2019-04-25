Former BayBears Infielder Luis Rengifo Recalled by Angels

April 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





MOBILE, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday that they have recalled former Mobile BayBears infielder Luis Rengifo from Triple-A Salt Lake. Rengifo is scheduled to bat ninth and play second base in his Major League debut Thursday night at Angel Stadium against the New York Yankees.

Rengifo, 22, played in 40 games for the BayBears last season and was named the Southern League Player of the Month last June. He posted a .305 batting average with a .420 on-base percentage, drove in 21 runs, had 17 extra-base hits, and stole 13 bases for Mobile. Rengifo slashed .299/.399/.452 across three levels last year, and he was named an MiLB.com Angels Organization All-Star.

The Angels added Rengifo to the 40-man roster on November 20, along with former BayBears left-handed pitcher Jose Suarez and right-handed pitcher Luis Madero. Rengifo had six extra-base hits, including two home runs, in his first 17 games of the 2019 season with Salt Lake.

Rengifo was acquired by the Angels on March 20, 2018 as the player to be named later in a trade that sent first baseman C.J. Cron to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Venezuela native was originally signed by the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in 2014, and he was traded to Tampa Bay on August 6, 2017.

Rengifo is set to become the 13th player to make his Major League debut with the Angels after spending time with the BayBears over the past two seasons. He will be the ninth player from the 2018 BayBears team to appear in a Major League game.

The BayBears begin a five-game home series against the Mississippi Braves Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

