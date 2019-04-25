Generals Gameday: April 25 vs. Pensacola

TODAY:

Jackson Generals (11-7)

vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (14-6)

Thursday, April 25 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game #19 | Home Game #5 | First Half Game #19

Generals Starter: RHP Riley Smith (1-2, 5.28 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Sean Poppen (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (AA, Minnesota Twins) for the first and only time in 2019. The two teams will play 10 games over two series in 2019, one in each half. Last year, the Generals went 7-4 against the Wahoos, who were at that time an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

MIN Top-30 Prospects at PNS: OF Alex Kiriloff (#2), RHP Brusdar Graterol (#3), IF Luis Arraez (#17), RHP Jorge Alcala (#18), RHP Griffin Jax (#23)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, shut out the Birmingham Barons for the second straight game on Wednesday, winning 9-0 at Regions Field. The win for the Generals (11-7) gave them four wins in five games against Birmingham (9-11) and a 7-2 record on their road trip overall.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Riley Smith is coming off his first win and quality start of the year: The former LSU Tiger tossed six innings at Birmingham with a single run allowed on Saturday. He's opposed by right-hander Sean Poppen, a former Harvard hurler who has yet to allow a run in 2019. He's coming off an 11-strikeout effort over five innings against Mobile on Saturday.

BRING HOME THE BATS: After scoring just 22 runs through their first eight games, Jackson's offense came to life on the road. In a nine-game trip through Tennessee and Birmingham, the Generals exploded for 60 runs, blasting into the Southern League lead with 22 total home runs (and 11 in the past 7 days). Jamie Westbrook (5 HR), Jazz Chisholm (4), and Pavin Smith (4) all rank among the top 10 in the league in homers, while Jeffrey Baez claims a top 10 spot in batting average (.333). The Generals have been very dependent on extra-base hits: they lead the SL in total bases (236), 100 more than their 7th-ranked hit total (136).

QUALITY IN QUANTITY: In their series against the Barons, Jackson's starting pitchers dealt four quality starts, winning all four games in which a starting pitcher went at least 6.0 IP and allowed 3 or fewer earned runs. Bo Takahashi is the last Generals starter without quality start this year. The bullpen has also demonstrated quality, posting a league-high 94 Ks and a .206 opponent batting average thru 4/24. Kevin Ginkel, Lucas, Luetge, and Michael Kohn have thrown a combined 25.0 scoreless innings to open the year, striking out 37 with 10 walks and 8 hits allowed.

ARRIVALS: On Thursday, the Generals added outfielder Ryan Grotjohn to their roster, while outfielder Joe Robbins was sent back to Extended Spring training. Grotjohn has pro experience at 3 infield positions & both corner outfield spots.

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

