Smokies Shut out 4-0 in Jacksonville in Series Opener

April 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Tennessee Smokies (10-9) were shut out 4-0 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (7-14) on Thursday night.

After a quick three innings, Rodrigo Vigil's blooper to right field scored two for Jacksonville to start the scoring.

Jacksonville added two late insurance runs in the eighth off a J.C. Millan RBI-double, and an error from Jesse Hodges gave way to the final run of the game.

Smokies RHP Tyson Miller (L, 1-1) worked for six innings and relinquished seven hits, two runs and struck out four. For Jacksonville, RHP Cody Poteet (W, 2-2) tossed seven innings and allowed four hits while striking out three.

Jacksonville sends LHP McKenzie Mills (0-3, 6.92 ERA) to the mound on Friday night, while the Smokies starter is TBD. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

